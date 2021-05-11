Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE: TAP):

5/6/2021 – Molson Coors Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $35.00 to $43.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Molson Coors Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Molson Coors Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $35.00 to $43.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Molson Coors Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Molson Coors Beverage is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Molson Coors Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Molson Coors Beverage was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Molson Coors have lagged the industry in a year's time. The stock is further impacted by dismal top and bottom line results for fourth-quarter 2020. Decline in sales, lower financial volume, higher COGS per hectoliter and higher MG&A expenses hurt the bottom line. Net sales were mainly impacted by the COVID-induced weakness in Europe including on-premise restrictions in the U.K., which resulted in soft worldwide financial volume, as well as adverse channel mix. However, it is on track with its revitalization plan by streamlining the organization and reinvesting resources into its brands and capabilities. It is focused on building strength of its iconic core brands, growing above-premium portfolio, expanding beyond beer and investing in capabilities to drive top line growth. Moreover, it provided a decent view for 2021.”

4/12/2021 – Molson Coors Beverage is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Molson Coors Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $61.00.

3/25/2021 – Molson Coors Beverage had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

3/19/2021 – Molson Coors Beverage was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $59.56 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average is $47.53.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

