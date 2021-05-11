Research Solutions (RSSS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter. Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 1.81%.

Shares of RSSS opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. Research Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

