ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

ResMed has raised its dividend by 14.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ResMed has a payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ResMed to earn $5.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed stock opened at $192.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.07. ResMed has a 52 week low of $149.16 and a 52 week high of $224.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.71.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,609,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $503,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,922 shares in the company, valued at $20,121,293.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,832 shares of company stock worth $4,497,541 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.