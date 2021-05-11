Restaurant Brands International’s (QSR) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their neutral rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QSR. Argus raised Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.90.

Shares of QSR opened at $69.10 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $48.09 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 77.94%.

In related news, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $19,227,308.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $3,967,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,100,960.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 707,733 shares of company stock worth $45,575,826. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

