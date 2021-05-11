Reviewing GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) & Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenpro Capital and GTY Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $4.49 million 19.78 -$1.35 million N/A N/A GTY Technology $36.44 million 7.67 -$97.37 million N/A N/A

Greenpro Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GTY Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Greenpro Capital has a beta of -0.47, indicating that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTY Technology has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of GTY Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.8% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of GTY Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Greenpro Capital and GTY Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A GTY Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

GTY Technology has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.79%. Given GTY Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GTY Technology is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and GTY Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -59.82% -37.41% -18.08% GTY Technology -78.50% -0.45% -0.33%

Summary

GTY Technology beats Greenpro Capital on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment and sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, and financial services. In addition, the company provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital services, and integrated payments via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies. It also develops cloud-based grants management and cost allocation software for state, local, and tribal governments; builds software to streamline municipal permissions and licenses; offers budgeting software, performance management, and transparency and data visualization solutions; and provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

