Reviewing RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) & Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RYB Education and Boxlight’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RYB Education $182.28 million 0.43 -$2.43 million $0.05 56.80 Boxlight $33.03 million 4.00 -$9.40 million ($0.88) -2.65

RYB Education has higher revenue and earnings than Boxlight. Boxlight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RYB Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for RYB Education and Boxlight, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RYB Education 0 0 0 0 N/A Boxlight 0 0 3 0 3.00

Boxlight has a consensus price target of $5.83, suggesting a potential upside of 150.36%. Given Boxlight’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boxlight is more favorable than RYB Education.

Volatility & Risk

RYB Education has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxlight has a beta of 3.84, indicating that its stock price is 284% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RYB Education and Boxlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RYB Education -40.89% -57.53% -14.13% Boxlight -38.26% -45.10% -12.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.3% of RYB Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Boxlight shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Boxlight shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Boxlight beats RYB Education on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc. provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools. It also develops and sells educational products and services, such as teaching aids, educational toys, at-home educational products, and school uniforms through franchisees and other business partners, as well as directly to a market of families. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 100 directly operated and 250 franchise kindergartens; and 6 play-and-learn centers. The company was formerly known as Top Margin Limited and changed its name to RYB Education, Inc. in June 2017. RYB Education, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio; Oktopus Instructional and Whiteboarding Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; Notes+, a software accessory for use with Oktopus software; and GameZones and MimioInteract, which are multi-student interactive gaming software. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging and robotics products. It has a strategic partnership with CareHawk for providing audio solutions for the education market. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

