Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Announces Earnings Results

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%.

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.70. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $56.18.

A number of research firms have commented on RVMD. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Svennilson sold 52,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $2,270,364.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,940.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,153 shares of company stock worth $5,638,446 over the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

