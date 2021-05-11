Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Raised to $58.00 at Piper Sandler

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.21.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $48.16 on Friday. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $59.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average is $36.22.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $214,124.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,211. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $799,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 3,351.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

