Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on RXEEY shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded Rexel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. AlphaValue upgraded Rexel to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Rexel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

RXEEY stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 911. Rexel has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $21.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.5465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 2.66%.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

