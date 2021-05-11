Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

RXN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research started coverage on Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.67.

RXN opened at $52.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Rexnord has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.84.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Rexnord will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Rexnord by 4.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Rexnord by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

