Richard Keers Acquires 7 Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) insider Richard Keers purchased 7 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,597 ($47.00) per share, with a total value of £251.79 ($328.97).

LON:SDR traded down GBX 90 ($1.18) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,508 ($45.83). 135,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,180. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,562.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,364.40. The firm has a market cap of £9.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71. Schroders plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,694 ($48.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a GBX 79 ($1.03) dividend. This is an increase from Schroders’s previous dividend of $35.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

