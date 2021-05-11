Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Posts Earnings Results

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:RBA traded down $2.11 on Tuesday, hitting $65.39. 834,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.79.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

In other news, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $353,472.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,268. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.