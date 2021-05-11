Robert William Edmund Sells 6,942 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP Robert William Edmund sold 6,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $300,310.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,108.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PLAY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.80. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

PLAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

