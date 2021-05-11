Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.50

Shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 10094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

RMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen started coverage on Romeo Power in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Williams Financial Group downgraded Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Romeo Power from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMO. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Romeo Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,281,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,531,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,661,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Romeo Power during the fourth quarter worth $8,996,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 1,432.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 202,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

