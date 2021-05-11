Roth Capital Increases Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target to $24.00

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Get Clarus alerts:

Shares of CLAR stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.29. 4,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,384. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.61. Clarus has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $635.36 million, a PE ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $75.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $440,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,724,908.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $1,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,591,598.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,499 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at $1,511,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at $1,329,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 40,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.