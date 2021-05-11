Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises 1.5% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,891,661,000 after acquiring an additional 246,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,309,000 after acquiring an additional 430,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,389,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,389,000 after acquiring an additional 46,424 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,901,000 after acquiring an additional 289,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 382.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,532,000 after acquiring an additional 875,705 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $6.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $367.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,957. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $378.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

In related news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,530.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,195 shares of company stock worth $6,774,381. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.08.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

