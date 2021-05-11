Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €300.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Bank of America set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €302.20 ($355.53).

adidas stock opened at €286.45 ($337.00) on Friday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €270.16 and its 200-day moving average price is €279.62.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

