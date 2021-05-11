Royal Bank of Canada Boosts GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to $41.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GFL Environmental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.70.

GFL stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $36.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average is $29.46.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. As a group, research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 147,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $2,559,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $4,028,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1,286.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 132,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $100,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

