Royal Bank of Canada Boosts iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$78.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of iA Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$79.57.

Shares of IAG opened at C$71.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.68 billion and a PE ratio of 10.29. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$37.71 and a 12 month high of C$72.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$4.52 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that iA Financial will post 8.2699997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

