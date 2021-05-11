Royal Bank of Canada Raises Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $69.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LNC. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.86.

NYSE:LNC opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

