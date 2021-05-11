Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$120.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. CSFB upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,685.40. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total value of C$588,230.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$649,131.53. Insiders have sold 16,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,949 in the last ninety days.

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$120.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$117.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$108.67. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$80.72 and a one year high of C$121.36. The firm has a market cap of C$171.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.47 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1800005 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

