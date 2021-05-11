Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on June 21st

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share on Monday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

RDSA opened at GBX 1,386.20 ($18.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £108.23 billion and a PE ratio of -9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 878.10 ($11.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,718.36 ($22.45). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,407.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,358.70.

In other news, insider Andrew Mackenzie acquired 7,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,345 ($17.57) per share, for a total transaction of £99,476.20 ($129,966.29).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDSA. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,515 ($19.79).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

