Royal Gold (RGLD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

5/7/2021 – Royal Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $143.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Royal Gold had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Royal Gold had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $135.00 to $174.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Royal Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $143.00 to $134.00.

4/23/2021 – Royal Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Royal Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $138.00.

4/6/2021 – Royal Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $138.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $118.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.06.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,573,000 after buying an additional 29,346 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

