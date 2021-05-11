Rush Street Interactive (RSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Rush Street Interactive to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

RSI stock opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $26.55.

RSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Rush Street Interactive

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.