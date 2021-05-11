RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RYB Education had a negative net margin of 40.89% and a negative return on equity of 57.53%.

Shares of NYSE RYB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.84. 258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,271. RYB Education has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $5.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $78.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RYB Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

