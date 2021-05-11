SafeCapital (SCAP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $578.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 11th. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $112,527.52 and $578.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for about $0.0607 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00029574 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001115 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004604 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003555 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

