SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 834,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,017,000 after buying an additional 39,270 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 204.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $786,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $746,000.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,031,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,512,881.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $45,598.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,393 shares of company stock worth $4,252,058 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SAIL opened at $44.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4,424.58 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.89. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. Analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised SailPoint Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

