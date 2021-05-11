SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.070–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $98 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.75 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.130–0.050 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAIL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Shares of SAIL traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,713,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,645. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.89. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,427.57 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. Research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $45,598.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,279.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,571 shares in the company, valued at $51,920,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,393 shares of company stock worth $4,252,058 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

