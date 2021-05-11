SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.29, but opened at $39.99. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock. SailPoint Technologies shares last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 18,682 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SAIL. Needham & Company LLC upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,031,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,512,881.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $45,598.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,393 shares of company stock worth $4,252,058 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,756,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $644,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 274.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 133,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 97,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4,424.58 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average is $51.89.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

