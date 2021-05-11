Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,272 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,090,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $829,977,000 after acquiring an additional 32,967 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in CVS Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $623,168,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

In other CVS Health news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,386,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 598,274 shares of company stock valued at $45,106,551. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $87.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.54. The company has a market capitalization of $113.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

