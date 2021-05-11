Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after buying an additional 1,646,434 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,795 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,633,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Danaher by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,323,882,000 after buying an additional 412,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DHR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,048 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,729. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $259.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.75. The firm has a market cap of $184.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $155.61 and a 1-year high of $261.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

