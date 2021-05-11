Sandy Spring Bank Sells 2,063 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.02. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

