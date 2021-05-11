Sandy Spring Bank Trims Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 0.8% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 332.7% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $857.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.35 and a 52 week high of $880.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $797.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $726.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

