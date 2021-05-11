Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €75.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) received a €75.00 ($88.24) price target from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €98.50 ($115.88).

Shares of EPA SAN opened at €86.37 ($101.61) on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($109.38). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €84.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €81.62.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

