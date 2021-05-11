Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Shares Up 0%

Shares of Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF) shot up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.93 and last traded at $14.93. 185 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SISXF. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Savaria from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Savaria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59.

Savaria Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SISXF)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

