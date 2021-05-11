Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.45. 1,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,939. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.50. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $79.58.

