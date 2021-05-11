Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strid Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,098,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,199,000 after purchasing an additional 26,666 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 919,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,654,000 after acquiring an additional 52,120 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 889,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,056 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 773,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,765,000 after purchasing an additional 50,749 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,521. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.70 and a 200 day moving average of $92.91. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.93 and a fifty-two week high of $102.72.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

