Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,646 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,768,000 after purchasing an additional 103,053 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,060,000 after acquiring an additional 66,010 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,096,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,350,000 after acquiring an additional 83,662 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,936,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,114,000 after acquiring an additional 41,458 shares during the period.

SCHX stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.53. The company had a trading volume of 25,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,692. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $102.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.68.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

