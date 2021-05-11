Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 32.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Shares of SGMS stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.26. 15,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,696. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.02 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Scientific Games by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

