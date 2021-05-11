SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

SCPL traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.88. 1,022,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,878. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.05.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

