SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) Shares Down 2.8%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s share price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 92,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,190,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75.

Get SCWorx alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SCWorx stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 122,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.25% of SCWorx as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCWorx Company Profile (NASDAQ:WORX)

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications in the United States. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for SCWorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCWorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.