Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.93.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of SMTC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,473. Semtech has a 12-month low of $40.81 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 86.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.69 and its 200 day moving average is $70.27.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $230,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,383.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,976 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Semtech by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 6,337.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Semtech by 13.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

