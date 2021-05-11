Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCRB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB traded up $2.25 on Tuesday, hitting $22.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,590. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 4.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

