Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SESN stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,586,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,511,286. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $421.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.22. Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $3.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

