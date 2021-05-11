Seth A. Ravin Sells 2,288 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 2,288 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $17,640.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,870.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of RMNI traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,721,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,817. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $87.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 70,670 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Rimini Street by 40.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,175,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 339,258 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at about $4,688,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 9.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 36,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on RMNI shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rimini Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.70.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.