SFE Investment Counsel Sells 32 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SFE Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Alphabet by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,022,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,483.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,291.75 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,323.30 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,225.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,945.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

