Sfmg LLC Buys 1,263 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,781,000 after buying an additional 13,859 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,392,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 186,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,510,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 33,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.28. 35,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,878. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.37 and its 200-day moving average is $111.12. The company has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.01 and a 1-year high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 34.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,045.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,808 shares of company stock worth $6,091,484. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

