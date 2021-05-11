Sfmg LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,070 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,851 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,331 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on VRTX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.10.

VRTX traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.48. The stock had a trading volume of 16,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,382. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The stock has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,348. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

