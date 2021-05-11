Sfmg LLC Has $934,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,791 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,252,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $6.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $493.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855,769. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.86 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $218.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $524.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

