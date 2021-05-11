Sfmg LLC Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sfmg LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,656,010. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.47 and its 200-day moving average is $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $206.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.44.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.